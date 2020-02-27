0225noonwx

Facebook
Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
COLUMBIA - Columbia is a college town full of apartments and townhouses, but it wants to start giving low-income families the chance to find affordable housing too. The City of Columbia Housing...
State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers are...
State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
JEFFERSON CITY - This week state lawmakers are...
News
Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing a co-worker at a crowded suburban St. Louis community...
Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An FBI agent...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Blues claim a rivalry thriller
ST. LOUIS- The Blues picked up their fifth straight win Tuesday night when they took on the Chicago Blackhawks at home in St. Louis. The last time the two met, the Blues pulled out four goals in...
Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts
COLUMBIA- Tolton came out strong in their...
Cards fall to Nats in Reyes' 2020 debut
JUPITER, Fla.- The Cardinals had a rough day...
