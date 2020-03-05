0302alexanewspm

Facebook
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
(CNN) -- Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the presidential race , a source familiar with her plans tells CNN, following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the...
True/False organizers adapt to change
True/False organizers adapt to change
COLUMBIA - Transportation changes and the flu...
Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
RANDOLPH COUNTY- A helicopter had to make an...
Decluttering leads to mental health benefits
Decluttering leads to mental health benefits
The art of decluttering has taken America by storm over the last year. The movement started with Marie Kondo's Netflix show "Tidying Up," which encourages people to get rid of things that don't...
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
(CNN) -- Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of...
UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Authorities reported a a missing...
UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
SEATTLE (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City has...
True/False organizers adapt to change
True/False organizers adapt to change
COLUMBIA - Transportation changes and the flu...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
SEATTLE (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in not traveling to Seattle for regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men's basketball games over concerns about the...
Missouri Men's Basketball falls short to Ole Miss
Missouri Men's Basketball falls short to Ole Miss
OXFORD - Missouri once again fell short on the...
Missouri Women's Basketball moves on in SEC Tournament
Missouri Women's Basketball moves on in SEC Tournament
GREENVILLE - The 11th-seeded Missouri Tigers...
0302alexanewspm
