0311alexawx

MU suspending all spring study abroad programs amid coronavirus pandemic
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri told students Thursday it is suspending its spring study abroad programs after the Department of Health issued a global Level 3 health advisory in...
Kansas sees first coronavirus death
AP — State officials are reporting the...
A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Mom's Breaking the Silence shattering the stigma around suicide
Their story: BROOKFIELD – Angie...
News
Spring break travel and coronavirus
COLUMBIA - As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the U.S. State Department raised the worldwide travel advisory to Level 3: Reconsider Travel. That's not necessarily deterring...
MU suspending all spring study abroad programs amid coronavirus pandemic
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri...
From no visitation to temperature screenings, assisted living centers wrestle with COVID-19
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN — Assisted living...
Kansas sees first coronavirus death
AP — State officials are reporting the...
Owners of a Fulton restaurant are seeing changes in customers' habits
FULTON - The co-owners of the Fulton...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
BREAKING: NCAA cancels men's, women's basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - The NCAA announced it will cancel the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with all remaining winter and spring championships. In the statement published...
SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments
NEW YORK CITY - Several college basketball...
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference...
