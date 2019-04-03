0312gpwx 9pm

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
COLUMBIA - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Demaret Drive, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. A press release said the shooting...
Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide
Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three men have been charged...
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection
JEFFERSON CITY – Incumbent Mayor Carrie...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
COLUMBIA - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Demaret Drive, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. A press release said the shooting...
Bill would allow new business owners to save more money
Bill would allow new business owners to save more money
JEFFERSON CITY - First-time business owners...
Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide
Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three men have been charged...
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection
JEFFERSON CITY – Incumbent Mayor Carrie...
Brian Treece to serve second term after Chris Kelly concedes in mayoral race
Brian Treece to serve second term after Chris Kelly concedes in mayoral race
COLUMBIA - Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly has...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago
St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago
CHICAGO - Following a 3-2 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues have moved into second place in the Central Division, as the hunt for the playoffs continues...
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
COLUMBIA – Mizzou football head coach...
Sophie Cunningham earns All-American honors
Sophie Cunningham earns All-American honors
NEW YORK – Mizzou Women’s...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0312gpwx 9pm
Share: