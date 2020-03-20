0319ALEXAWXPM

Facebook
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
Columbia bans inside and outside dining at restaurants
Columbia bans inside and outside dining at restaurants
COLUMBIA – Columbia diners will no...
BREAKING: UM President confirms two MU employees test positive with COVID-19
BREAKING: UM President confirms two MU employees test positive with COVID-19
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri President...
News
Two court appearances for Joseph Elledge postponed
Two court appearances for Joseph Elledge postponed
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening announcing two upcoming court dates for Joseph Elledge are postponed. The scheduled court appearances are both...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
District letter updates parents on CPS student support
District letter updates parents on CPS student support
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent a...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Scammers sending messages to Boonville citizens
Scammers sending messages to Boonville citizens
BOONVILLE - Contact information publicly...
Target 8
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of the Helias Catholic High School girls basketball team has resigned. An announcement from Tom Guinn, Helias Catholic Athletics/Activities Director, said...
Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
NEW YORK - Mizzou's Connor McGovern announced...
Mizzou's Chase Daniel signs with Detroit
Mizzou's Chase Daniel signs with Detroit
DETROIT- With all other sports on hold, the...
Share: