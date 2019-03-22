0320amnews

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from previously announced May 24 end date. In an email to parents Friday, CPS Superintendent...
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the...
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from previously announced May 24 end date. In an email to parents Friday, CPS Superintendent...
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the...
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB...
Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
(CNN) -- Farmers in parts of Nebraska and Iowa...
Columbia leaders discuss ways to combat gun violence
Columbia leaders discuss ways to combat gun violence
COLUMBIA - City leaders will meet Friday to...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine. The storm began...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri women's basketball snags No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
Missouri women's basketball snags No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team earned a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will face No. 10 seed Drake in round one on Friday at 3 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. Drake ended...
Mizzou men's season ends, women await NCAA Tournament
Mizzou men's season ends, women await NCAA Tournament
March 18, 2019- Issue #16 Men's Basketball...
Missouri softball earns first win this season against SEC opponent
Missouri softball earns first win this season against SEC opponent
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team earned...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0320amnews
Share: