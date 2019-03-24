0320GPWXAM

Facebook
Helicopters sent to rescue 1,300 passengers from cruise ship off Norway
(CNN) — Rescuers are scrambling to rescue about 1,300 passengers and crew from a cruise ship off Norway that suffered an engine failure, emergency officials said Saturday. The Viking Sky...
Moberly Police: Man found with drugs tried to escape from officer
MOBERLY — Moberly Police said they have...
Missing elderly Boone County man found
COLUMBIA — Boone County officials have...
Helicopters sent to rescue 1,300 passengers from cruise ship off Norway
(CNN) — Rescuers are scrambling to rescue about 1,300 passengers and crew from a cruise ship off Norway that suffered an engine failure, emergency officials said Saturday. The Viking Sky...
Moberly Police: Man found with drugs tried to escape from officer
MOBERLY — Moberly Police said they have...
Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas-based Tyson...
Parkland school shooting survivor dies by suicide
(CNN) — Sydney Aiello, who survived the...
Missing elderly Boone County man found
COLUMBIA — Boone County officials have...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Missouri escapes first round of NCAA tournament
IOWA CITY - It took overtime but the Missouri Women's Basketball team snuck past Drake 77-76 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday. The Tigers used 21 points from Senior guard Sophie...
Missouri women's basketball snags No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball...
Mizzou men's season ends, women await NCAA Tournament
March 18, 2019- Issue #16 Men's Basketball...
