0325newsam

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
CPOA survey shows police morale is up
CPOA survey shows police morale is up
COLUMBIA - Despite several months of dissatisfaction, the Columbia Police Officers Association’s morale survey shows “remarkable improvement”. In the previous CPOA survey...
Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
COLUMBIA - A Rock Bridge High School student...
Missouri bill could exempt 1 million cars from inspections
Missouri bill could exempt 1 million cars from inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Mandatory safety...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
CPOA survey shows police morale is up
CPOA survey shows police morale is up
COLUMBIA - Despite several months of dissatisfaction, the Columbia Police Officers Association’s morale survey shows “remarkable improvement”. In the previous CPOA survey...
Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
Rock Bridge student lives like an astronaut for a week
COLUMBIA - A Rock Bridge High School student...
Republicans propose $100M plan for highway and bridge repair
Republicans propose $100M plan for highway and bridge repair
JEFFERSON CITY - A new plan in the Missouri...
City councilman calls for revision of agreement with Bird scooters
City councilman calls for revision of agreement with Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - City officials granted Bird a...
Missouri bill could exempt 1 million cars from inspections
Missouri bill could exempt 1 million cars from inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Mandatory safety...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Athletics officially files appeal to NCAA sanctions
Mizzou Athletics officially files appeal to NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri filed an appeals brief with the NCAA appeals committee. In the brief, Mizzou said the penalties were contrary to the NCAA case precedent. Mizzou also said the...
Women's season ends, Jontay Porter re-tears ACL
Women's season ends, Jontay Porter re-tears ACL
March 25, 2019- Issue #17 Men's...
Mizzou falls to Iowa ending their 2019 season
Mizzou falls to Iowa ending their 2019 season
IOWA CITY - In the Regional Finals of...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0325newsam
Share: