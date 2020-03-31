0330 330 WX

Facebook
Hearnes Center identified as potential alternate care facility
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon. At the press conference, he announced that the National Guard has been working since last...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia teen designing, 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen is leading the...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Ex-Kansas City councilwoman to run for lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant governor and former Republican auditor candidate Saundra...
Missouri Supreme Court strikes down anti-picketing law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri...
Hearnes Center identified as potential alternate care facility
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held his...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia teen designing, 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen is leading the...
More than a third of Americans say COVID-19 is affecting their mental health
If you are feeling anxious about COVID-19...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Three Mizzou basketball players to try out NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Three Mizzou basketball players announced on Tuesday they will be testing the waters of the NBA Draft. Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith, and Jeremiah Tilmon will all enter the draft pool...
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been...
Jackson expected to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - Mizzou freshman forward Tray...
Share: