0401AMNEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
As state fights COVID-19, UM System faces millions in budget cuts
As state fights COVID-19, UM System faces millions in budget cuts
COLUMBIA - As Missouri gears up for a long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Missouri System leaders are looking at millions of dollars worth of budget cuts. On Wednesday...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
HOWARD COUNTY – As public safety...
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
COLUMBIA - Business is slow just about...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
As state fights COVID-19, UM System faces millions in budget cuts
As state fights COVID-19, UM System faces millions in budget cuts
COLUMBIA - As Missouri gears up for a long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Missouri System leaders are looking at millions of dollars worth of budget cuts. On Wednesday...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
HOWARD COUNTY – As public safety...
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
COLUMBIA - Business is slow just about...
Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
COLUMBIA - Eighth grade English teacher Kelsey...
Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA – Although it may not be the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players are attempting to turn negatives around COVID-19 into an opportunity for the community. Former players Jerrell Jackson and Michael Egnew opened API...
Three Mizzou basketball players to try out NBA Draft
Three Mizzou basketball players to try out NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Three Mizzou basketball players...
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0401AMNEWS
Share: