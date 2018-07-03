0405UNews_C

COLUMBIA - Zouventure, a student-run marketing agency, at The University of Missouri, Columbia has developed a marketing campaign to promote the 2012 Honda Civic Coupe to their school and community. The campaign is designed to increase awareness of and purchase consideration for the Civic Coupe, while positioning Honda as a cutting-edge, cool brand.

The campaign will feature guerilla-marketing tactics designed to reach as many students as possible in order to educate the students of the University Missouri about the unique features of the 2012 Honda Civic Coupe. Immediately following Spring Break, the students in this group will be initiating a campaign to spread awareness of with stickers, fliers, tee shirts, and social media campaigns. The campaign will culminate in an event on April 5th at 10:00 am at Tiger Plaza, which will feature live music, free refreshments, giveaways, a giant Lego statue, games that highlight the features of the 2012 Honda Civic Coupe and, of course, the car itself.

The campaign is part of the Honda Civic Coupe Marketing Competition, a program designed to give students a unique, real-world business experience by asking them to design and implement an integrated marketing communications plan. "The competition has brought me a real-world perspective about marketing. I feel more prepared to enter the business world with the great experience I have gained", said Dayna Jensen, PR Coordinator.

Each of the 20 schools across the country participating in the Honda Civic Coupe Marketing Competition are competing against one another for the opportunity to present their ideas to Honda executives at the term's conclusion.