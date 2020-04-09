0407NOONWX

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of the Missouri Health Department says he's directing medical professionals to provide racial data about patients who become sick or die from COVID-19....
Columbia police investigate shots fired
Columbia police investigate shots fired
COLUMBIA - Police believe no one is injured...
COVID-19 Town Hall: Food Bank director discusses growing need
COVID-19 Town Hall: Food Bank director discusses growing need
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Food Bank of...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman died Wednesday after being in a motorcycle crash the night before. Candace A. Stevenson, 36, died following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night . Police said Stevenson lost...
Baking during a pandemic can help your mental health
Baking during a pandemic can help your mental health
(CNN) -- Jessica Corradini of Verona, Italy...
Why stores could start taking customers' temperatures
Why stores could start taking customers' temperatures
(CNN) -- Stores are scrambling to protect...
Keeping pets safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Keeping pets safe during COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing...
Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE - Columbia native Carl Edwards was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Wednesday. Edwards, in his first year of eligibility, is one of 10 nominees on the Modern ballot for the 2021...
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
COLUMBIA - People around the country are...
AP Source: Chiefs agree to reworked deal with WR Watkins
AP Source: Chiefs agree to reworked deal with WR Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0407NOONWX
Share: