0408AMNEWS

Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services confirmed the case Thursday...
COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a family...
Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Before COVID-19 was even on...
State Farm returning $2 billion dividend to auto insurance customers
State Farm returning $2 billion dividend to auto insurance customers
COLUMBIA - State Farm Mutual Automobile...
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they are continually coming up with ways to better the community. Chad Chrisman owns Ignite Fitness and Performance in...
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE - Columbia native Carl Edwards was...
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
COLUMBIA - People around the country are...
