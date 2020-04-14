0413AMNEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
COVID-19 Town Hall: Tax deadline updates and federal stimulus checks
COVID-19 Town Hall: Tax deadline updates and federal stimulus checks
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with a local accountant in Tuesday's town hall about changes to 2019's tax season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Denise Nelson, a partner of Accounting Plus Inc....
Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website
Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website
COLUMBIA – Two recent high school...
UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
COLUMBIA - After a resident living at...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
COVID-19 Town Hall: Tax deadline updates and federal stimulus checks
COVID-19 Town Hall: Tax deadline updates and federal stimulus checks
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with a local accountant in Tuesday's town hall about changes to 2019's tax season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Denise Nelson, a partner of Accounting Plus Inc....
MSHP sees a decrease in drivers, but an increase in traffic violations
MSHP sees a decrease in drivers, but an increase in traffic violations
COLUMBIA - State Troopers are seeing fewer...
Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website
Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website
COLUMBIA – Two recent high school...
UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
COLUMBIA - After a resident living at...
Missouri to receive 200,000 N95 masks following recall
Missouri to receive 200,000 N95 masks following recall
JEFFERSON CITY - The Federal Emergency...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making its return to the gridiron. Missouri and the University of Kansas are currently working on a four-game football series, as first report ed by...
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been...
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE - Columbia native Carl Edwards was...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0413AMNEWS
Share: