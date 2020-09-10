0414 630 NEWS

Facebook
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump has added 20 names to a list of potential nominees for the U.S. Supreme Court, including two Missouri residents. The list, which Trump has been compiling since...
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense...
WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
COLUMBIA - A new White House Coronavirus Task...
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
COLUMBIA - C.R.O.P or, Communities Responding...
Substitute teachers face uphill battle
Substitute teachers face uphill battle
COLUMBIA- Substitute teachers in mid-Missouri...
'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
SAN FRANCISCO — Parts of the West Coast...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is one of two NFL teams hosting live crowds in week one. The Jacksonville...
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli...
Masked marathon: Heart of America Marathon takes precautions and goes on as scheduled
Masked marathon: Heart of America Marathon takes precautions and goes on as scheduled
COLUMBIA - While many races around the country...
What's On
