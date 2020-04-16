0414AMNEWS

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU Health Care to join COVID-19 plasma trial
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU Health Care to join COVID-19 plasma trial
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and...
BREAKING: Late night Jefferson City shooting leaves one dead; officer injured
BREAKING: Late night Jefferson City shooting leaves one dead; officer injured
JEFFERSON CITY - One suspect is dead and one...
Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi
Anonymous man hands out money at Moberly Aldi
MOBERLY - An anonymous man handed out money...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Local man fosters dog to keep spirits high
Local man fosters dog to keep spirits high
COLUMBIA - Quarantine means extra time at home, and for those with four-legged friends, it means extra time with them as well. But for people who don't have a pet, this could be the perfect...
Anti-anxiety medication prescriptions up 34% since coronavirus
Anti-anxiety medication prescriptions up 34% since coronavirus
(CNN) -- More Americans are turning to...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mexico, released from hospital
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mexico, released from hospital
MEXICO - A woman was treated for injuries at...
Lambert airport to receive nearly $60 million in federal grant money
Lambert airport to receive nearly $60 million in federal grant money
ST. LOUIS, MO ( KMOV ) - The COVID-19 pandemic...
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU Health Care to join COVID-19 plasma trial
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU Health Care to join COVID-19 plasma trial
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making its return to the gridiron. Missouri and the University of Kansas are currently working on a four-game football series, as first report ed by...
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been...
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Edwards nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE - Columbia native Carl Edwards was...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0414AMNEWS
Share: