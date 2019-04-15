0414gpnewsam

Facebook
Mizzou football superfan uses wooden leg to collect autographs
COLUMBIA - Brian Garner claims to be Mizzou football’s biggest fan, and to prove it, he's got a decade's worth of autographs he carries on him, literally. 260 signatures cover his wooden...
Officials speak on bill to restrict school year start
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials on both sides are...
Family of Melissa Peskey speaks to Dateline NBC
BOONE COUNTY - There are still no answers...
Bill would make access to mental health care easier
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker...
Officials speak on bill to restrict school year start
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials on both sides are...
Family of Melissa Peskey speaks to Dateline NBC
BOONE COUNTY - There are still no answers...
Fulton Soup Kitchen serves first meal at new location
FULTON - What was once a vacant gas station is...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Blues try for 3-1 series lead Tuesday against Jets
ST LOUIS – The Blues will be looking to bounce back in game four of their series against the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday. St. Louis is hoping to buck the trend of road team victories, and become the...
Mizzou football superfan uses wooden leg to collect autographs
COLUMBIA - Brian Garner claims to be Mizzou...
Columbia College softball players making an impression in the AMC
COLUMBIA - The American Midwest Conference...
