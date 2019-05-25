0512amgpwx

Facebook
Jefferson City police arrest three accused of post-tornado looting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating two incidents of alleged looting involving three individuals Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. A news release said...
Jefferson City faces flooding, tornado damage at the same time
JEFFERSON CITY - Neighbors in Jefferson City...
PHOTOS: Flood waters cover airport runways, fields, levee
COLUMBIA - According to the Callaway County...
News
Katy Trail flooding leaves business owners worried
ROCHEPORT – Severe flooding is happening across mid-Missouri and in Rocheport the flooding is leaving a finacial impact on businesses. Brett Dufur, owner of Katy Trail Bed and...
Poll shows most believe schools have become less safe
COLUMBIA - Twenty years after the Columbine...
JCPD requests volunteers for tornado relief
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police...
Jefferson City police arrest three accused of post-tornado looting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police...
Jefferson City faces flooding, tornado damage at the same time
JEFFERSON CITY - Neighbors in Jefferson City...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Missouri football awarded preseason accolades
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team will kickoff its 2019 campaign in just 99 days and preseason honors have started to come out. Eight players were selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason...
Sophie Cunningham makes Phoenix roster
PHOENIX - Former Mizzou women's basketball...
Eldon community in recovery mode after tornado
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is...
0512amgpwx
