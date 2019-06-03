0519amgpnews

Facebook
'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City neighbors came together Sunday for a concert to raise support and each other's spirits after dealing with both flooding and a devastating tornado. Over fifteen...
Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Perdue Foods is...
Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The victims...
News
Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises
Missouri Task Force 1 to participate in full-scale relief exercises
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will participate in a series of FEMA-sanctioned disaster relief exercises this week across the eight state New Madrid Seismic Zone region. MO-TF1 will work in...
'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City neighbors came...
Former teacher in Springfield pleads in prostitution case
Former teacher in Springfield pleads in prostitution case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A long-running...
Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Perdue Foods is...
Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The victims...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director's...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
The St. Louis Blues hopeful for game four
The St. Louis Blues hopeful for game four
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues will be looking for another win against the Boston Bruins in game four of the Stanley Cup Final Monday. The Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the series after their win...
The St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Chicago Cubs in a three game series.
The St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Chicago Cubs in a three game series.
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took their...
The Royals fall to The Rangers in a four game series.
The Royals fall to The Rangers in a four game series.
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Kansas City Royals took...
