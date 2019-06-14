Facebook
Man accused of driving into floodwaters pleads not guilty in death of fiance
Man accused of driving into floodwaters pleads not guilty in death of fiance
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance has pleaded not guilty. Police said James Pleasant, 45, drove past a Route M barricade...
Columbia group works to save history
Columbia group works to save history
COLUMBIA - People living along West Broadway...
Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man who...
Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross
Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross
JEFFERSON CITY – Employees at Veterans...
Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
JEFFERSON CITY - Preservationists in the...
