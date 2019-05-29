0527amgpwx

Facebook
Jefferson City Public Schools warns parents of security breach
COLUMBIA - Jefferson City Public Schools has confirmed a data break that the personal information of some current and former students was stolen by an employee. The information included any...
Hundreds of Missouri roads closed by flooding
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
Fire destroys home in Columbia, no injuries reported
COLUMBIA - A fire destroyed a home on...
News
Missouri cave provides glimpse of history in a beautiful landscape
COLUMBIA - One of the world's most famous tales is partially set in a Missouri cave, and the spirit of the author is still alive and well there. A tour of Mark Twain Cave, in Hannibal, features...
Jefferson City Public Schools warns parents of security breach
COLUMBIA - Jefferson City Public Schools has...
Teacher charged with sexual contact with a student makes plea deal
COLUMBIA - A one-time Chariton County...
United Way of Central Missouri transitions into recovery phase
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central...
Hundreds of Missouri roads closed by flooding
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
St. Louis drops first Stanley Cup Final game
BOSTON - St. Louis dropped its first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years, 4-2, to the Boston Bruins, on Monday. The Blues had a strong start with a two-goal lead, however, the Bruins took...
Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in...
St. Louis Blues chasing first Stanley Cup
BOSTON - The St. Louis Blues who won four of...
