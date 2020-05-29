Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising. At the time of this story, according to the Missouri DHSS...
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis...
Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) &mdash...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising. At the time of this story, according to the Missouri DHSS...
Two arrested on drug charges in Clarksburg
Two arrested on drug charges in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, Mo. - Two people were arrested in...
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis...
Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) &mdash...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to reach moderate flood stage in Jefferson City, Glasgow and Hermann this weekend. The rise in river levels is due above average rainfall over the...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business as usual. Golf is a sport that already lent itself to social...
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
COLUMBIA - One of the most recognizable names...
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
COLUMBIA - Twelve Mizzou student-athletes will...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
0527AMWX
Share: