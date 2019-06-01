Facebook
Columbia Police investigate after two pedestrians struck by car
Columbia Police investigate after two pedestrians struck by car
COLUMBIA - Two people have life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in downtown early Saturday morning, police said. In a news release, CPD said 25-year-old Kelsey Stephens was...
Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
ROCHEPORT - Volunteers in Rocheport say they...
Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
GLASGOW - Despite multiple levee breaches...
UPDATE: Police find missing Springfield woman
COLUMBIA - Police have located Sylvia Sue Donnell who had been missing for five days. Donnell, 62, is believed to have dementia/Alzheimer's. The Springfield Police Department said she is paranoid...
Columbia Police investigate after two pedestrians struck by car
COLUMBIA - Two people have life-threatening...
New nursing building plans to help nursing shortage
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Sinclair...
Rocheport volunteers 'race against time' as river rises
ROCHEPORT - Volunteers in Rocheport say they...
Onlookers flock to Glasgow as officials warn to stay out of floodwater
GLASGOW - Despite multiple levee breaches...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Blues fall in game three
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues were beat by the Boston Bruins in game three of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night. Boston got out to a big lead early on. They led 4-0 early in the second...
New SEC policy could mean alcohol in Mizzou sports stadiums
SANDESTIN, FLORIDA - The Southeastern...
Helias loses semifinal game
O'FALLON - The baseball season ended Thursday...
