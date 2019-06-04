0602amgpnews

Facebook
Missouri Humane Society rescuing animals stranded in flooded areas
WINFIELD - The Humane Society of Missouri sent a team to flooded areas along the Mississippi River on Tuesday to help the many pets they said are stranded on rooftops and porches. The...
Missouri medical marijuana sample application now available
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health...
More names added to drug case linked with Old Hawthorne homicide
COLUMBIA - New documents unsealed in federal...
News
United Way Foundation gives more funds to help with tornado recovery
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri is giving community support grants to health and human service agencies, for tornado and flooding recovery efforts and more. Twenty-five...
Man killed in crash on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man died in a crash...
Miller County man pleads guilty to child molestation
MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty to child...
Woman arrested after deputies find meth
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman...
Missouri Humane Society rescuing animals stranded in flooded areas
WINFIELD - The Humane Society of Missouri sent...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Blues tie the Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues tied the Stanley Cup Final on Monday with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. The win marked the first Stanley Cup Final win at home for the Blues in...
Misner heading to the sunshine state
COLUMBIA - The Miami Marlins selected Kameron...
Sikkema drafted by the Yankees
COLUMBIA - The Yankees drafted former Mizzou...
