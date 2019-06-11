0609gpnews

Facebook
Judge to hear challenges against Ashcroft abortion petition decision
Judge to hear challenges against Ashcroft abortion petition decision
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge will hear arguments Tuesday in two requests to block Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft from denying petitions related to Missouri's new abortion law . On June 6...
Three arrested in connection with robbery outside Columbia Walmart
Three arrested in connection with robbery outside Columbia Walmart
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement arrested three...
Judge says Missouri's only abortion clinic can remain open
Judge says Missouri's only abortion clinic can remain open
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge in St. Louis...
News
Kansas woman dies in crash on Highway 54 bypass in Mexico
MEXICO - A Kansas woman died after her car hit...
USS Missouri to celebrate 75 years with new postage stamp
JEFFERSON CITY - The United States Postal...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Weather
Sports
Missouri basketball lands JUCO product
COLUMBIA - Cuonzo Martin added a surprise addition to his roster on Monday, with a 7-foot JUCO commit. Axel Okongo verbally committed to the Tigers on Monday via social media. He comes to...
