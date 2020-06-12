0610AMNEWS

Facebook
Airbnb business is booming at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Airbnb hosts at the Lake of the Ozarks are quickly getting booked out for months. Ever since Memorial Day weekend, Airbnb host Andy Brown says business has practically...
MU will not remove statue of Thomas Jefferson from Francis Quadrangle
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal details in burglary of Columbia couple's home
COLUMBIA — Court documents reveal the...
Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats
ASSOCIATED PRESS —Emily Brown was stretched thin. As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to...
Gov. Parson appoints Columbia attorney to 13th Judicial Circuit judge seat
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday...
Phase 2 allows care facilities to welcome guests for first time in months
JEFFERSON CITY - With the state reopening on...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Sports
Mizzou's Bedell drafted by Cardinals
COLUMBIA - Mizzou right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB Draft Thursday night. Bedell was chosen in the 4th round with the 122nd overall pick. He was...
Mizzou Football prepares for season after Monday return
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Football is officially...
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
DAYTONA BEACH — NASCAR has banned the...
