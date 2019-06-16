Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
COLUMBIA - The missing 5-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina this week is now back in her father's custody. In an exclusive interview with KOMU 8 News Saturday, Tyler Bozeman...
Five injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Five injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
MORGAN COUNTY - Five people were injured when...
Two more arrested in connection to case of located missing child
Two more arrested in connection to case of located missing child
COLUMBIA - Two more women were arrested in...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
COLUMBIA - The missing 5-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina this week is now back in her father's custody. In an exclusive interview with KOMU 8 News Saturday, Tyler Bozeman...
Shelter Insurance Garden to start its summer free concert season
Shelter Insurance Garden to start its summer free concert season
COLUMBIA - Shelter Insurance will hold its...
Five injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Five injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
MORGAN COUNTY - Five people were injured when...
Boonville man killed in Cooper County crash
Boonville man killed in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead and another...
Callaway County vehicle chase leads to arrest
Callaway County vehicle chase leads to arrest
HATTON - One man is in custody after leading...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
AMC names athletic director of the year award after Bob Burchard
AMC names athletic director of the year award after Bob Burchard
COLUMBIA - Friday, the American Midwest Conference announced that the conference's annual athletics director of the year award will be named after legendary Columbia College Athletics Director...
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A parade 52 years in...
Blues take their first ever Stanley Cup Final
Blues take their first ever Stanley Cup Final
BOSTON - The St. Louis Blues claimed their...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0614gpwx
Share: