More contact tracers in Boone County, but health department says they're still stretched thin
More contact tracers in Boone County, but health department says they're still stretched thin
COLUMBIA - More contact tracers have been trained in Columbia, but the Boone County Health Department says tracers are still working long hours. Currently, there are 67 contact tracers — 15...
Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses
Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses
COLUMBIA —Columbia residents came out to...
Arraignment date set for CPD officer charged with death of 4-year-old
Arraignment date set for CPD officer charged with death of 4-year-old
COLUMBIA — The trial of a Columbia...
FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022
FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022
(CNN) -- In two years, individuals in suicidal...
Truman VA care packages reach veterans from a distance
Truman VA care packages reach veterans from a distance
COLUMBIA —As COVID-19 continues to...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in effect for all of central Missouri this weekend going in effect at 12pm Saturday until 9pm Sunday evening. High temperatures are forecast to reach the...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Sports
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz sported his Mizzou gear while talking to the media about recent recruits, wearing a mask and the upcoming football season. You can watch the full interview...
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli...
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
COLUMBIA – The Washington...
