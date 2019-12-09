0622amgpnews

Facebook
Couple accused of locking child in closet for hours with no food or water
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Authorities say a mid-Missouri couple is jailed after being charged with repeatedly locking a 9-year-old boy in a closet for hours without food or water. Cole County...
Downtown Columbia pizzeria suddenly closes doors
COLUMBIA - Neapolitan pizza restaurant MidiCi...
Missouri homelessness down, but Jefferson City shelters still full after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The number of people who are...
News
Demolition deadline approaches for crumbling Jefferson City buildings
JEFFERSON CITY - Property owners of two buildings in the heart of Jefferson City are facing a deadline to either repair or demolish before the city steps in to begin the process itself. In...
Five MU law professors sign open letter to Congress
COLUMBIA - Five professors from the University...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Sports
Two Mizzou football players make All-SEC first team
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two Mizzou defensive players have received the honor of All-SEC first team members. Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and linebacker Nick Bolton are among the 12 selected for...
Chiefs hold off Patriots in division clinching victory
FOXBOROUGH — The Kansas City Chiefs'...
Tigers land new head football coach, introductory press conference scheduled
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers have found...
