0625amnews

Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County
Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Fulton teenager died Wednesday after troopers said he jumped into the North Moreau Creek in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Bradley...
Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
MIAMI (CNN) -- It took a little bit to warm...
UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - A 40-year-old man was shot and...
News
Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists plan to display two large banners on bridges along Highway 54 on Friday, according to the group Columbia 40 Days for Life. In a news release, the...
Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County
Teenager drowns after jumping into creek in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Fulton teenager died...
Mid-Missouri watch parties planned for Democratic primary debates
Mid-Missouri watch parties planned for Democratic primary debates
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians are paying...
Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
MIAMI (CNN) -- It took a little bit to warm...
UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - A 40-year-old man was shot and...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director's...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Cardinals lose first series in weeks
Cardinals lose first series in weeks
ST. LOUIS - Oakland's 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday was St. Louis's first series loss in two weeks. The game got off to a slow start, but Beau Taylor injected some energy. He hit a home...
Royals drop another series, this time to big bats of Cleveland
Royals drop another series, this time to big bats of Cleveland
CLEVELAND - The Royals latest series loss...
Blues sign Berube to three-year contract
Blues sign Berube to three-year contract
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues scratched...
Share: