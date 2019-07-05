0703gpnews

Facebook
Strong wind collapses fireworks tent in Hallsville
Strong wind collapses fireworks tent in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A large gust of wind collapsed a fireworks tent in Hallsville on Thursday on the corner of East Parks Street and North Route B. Owner Dana Whitehead was inside but was not...
Years in the making, the Columbia Ag Park set to open Saturday
Years in the making, the Columbia Ag Park set to open Saturday
COLUMBIA - After years of work and more than...
With farmlands still flooded, tractors march on July 4th in Ashland
With farmlands still flooded, tractors march on July 4th in Ashland
ASHLAND - The Annual July 4th Tractor Parade...
People gather at Columbia's Fire in the Sky event for July Fourth
People gather at Columbia's Fire in the Sky event for July Fourth
COLUMBIA - Despite the rainy day...
A busy weekend at Lake of the Ozarks; Boaters "really need to be aware"
A busy weekend at Lake of the Ozarks; Boaters "really need to be aware"
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - This Fourth of July...
Fulton holds Independence Day parade
Fulton holds Independence Day parade
FULTON - Fulton's Independence Day parade this...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
