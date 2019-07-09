0707amgpnews

Facebook
Boat catches fire in Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said a boat caught fire near Jeffries Lane Monday night. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported. No...
EXCLUSIVE: Owner looking for answers after dog shot, killed
CAIRO - When the Ancell family's dog, Luna...
ACLU effort to put abortion ban to vote can proceed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An appellate...
Judge stands up for Gov. Eric Greitens' office in message-deleting app case
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed claims that former Gov. Eric Greitens' office used a message-deleting app to avoid the state Sunshine Law. The St. Louis...
Sheriff reports several leads in armed robbery at Maries County restaurant
MARIES COUNTY - An armed robbery happened at...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Missouri represented in All-Star game
CLEVELAND - The MLB All-Star game is set for Tuesday Night at Progressive Field. The starting pitchers were announced. 36 year-old Justin Verlander will start for the American League. He is...
Royals lose fifth series in a row
WASHINGTON - The Royals extended their series...
Cardinals fail to capitalize before All-Star break
SAN FRANCISCO - A late home run lifted the...
