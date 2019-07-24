0709amgpwx

Facebook
Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father
COLUMBIA — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man in Kansas City Monday as his family live-streamed the encounter. The Facebook Live video shows ICE officers breaking...
EXCLUSIVE: Brunswick flood victims say city may force them from home
BRUNSWICK - Like many others, Chester George...
Boonville mayor reacts to new Rocheport bridge grant
BOONVILLE - City leaders in Boonville are...
Social Media
Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father
COLUMBIA — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man in Kansas City Monday as his family live-streamed the encounter. The Facebook Live video shows ICE officers breaking...
EXCLUSIVE: Brunswick flood victims say city may force them from home
BRUNSWICK - Like many others, Chester George...
2 Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri
HOLT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are...
Boonville mayor reacts to new Rocheport bridge grant
BOONVILLE - City leaders in Boonville are...
State Auditor Nicole Galloway: sex offender registry overhaul a success
JEFFERSON CITY - The number of missing...
Social Media
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Royals win close one in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Royals won 5-4 in the first game of a two game series against the Braves. The first inning began with the Braves in a 1-0 lead, but Alex Gordon was a star in the first half of the...
Cardinals take advantage over Pirates
PITTSBURGH - St. Louis won again over...
Cardinals knock off Pirates in extra innings
PITTSBURGH - St. Louis took the first game of...
Social Media
