0710 GPWX 330

UM System to announce major precision health partnership
UM System to announce major precision health partnership
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of its NextGen Precision Health Initiative. The announcement is scheduled for...
Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged...
Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed...
UM System to announce major precision health partnership
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of its NextGen Precision Health Initiative. The announcement is scheduled for...
Family behind "Simon's Law" talks about son's legacy after bill signing
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five...
Callaway deputies arrest fugitive
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's...
Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged...
Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
MIzzou faces Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics has announced the matchups for the Tiger men's basketball team at the Hall of Fame Classic. Mizzou will face Butler in the first round of the tournament, held at the...
Cardinals begin new series Friday
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals are set to begin the...
Royals begin new series Friday
KANSAS CITY - The Royals return off the...
