0716AMGPWX

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her...
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's...
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed...
News
Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers went to a home on...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed...
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously...
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in January for academic fraud. University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander...
COLUMBIA - Wayne and Susan Kreklow announced...
KANSAS CITY - The Royals made it three wins in...
