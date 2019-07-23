Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer
Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors charged Ryan Wade Blair, 27, with two counts of assault and endangering a correctional officer. Blair was charged with first-degree murder June 13 for...
Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking
Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking
COLUMBIA - A federal judge sentenced a...
Rocheport Bridge replacement receives $81 million federal grant
Rocheport Bridge replacement receives $81 million federal grant
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer
Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors charged Ryan Wade Blair, 27, with two counts of assault and endangering a correctional officer. Blair was charged with first-degree murder June 13 for...
Agencies to hold nuclear disaster drill at Hearnes Center
Agencies to hold nuclear disaster drill at Hearnes Center
COLUMBIA - Local, state and federal agencies...
Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking
Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking
COLUMBIA - A federal judge sentenced a...
Rocheport Bridge replacement receives $81 million federal grant
Rocheport Bridge replacement receives $81 million federal grant
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of...
Court documents detail Chicago man charged in Holts Summit suspicious package case
Court documents detail Chicago man charged in Holts Summit suspicious package case
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Chicago man faces...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Cardinals knock off Pirates in extra innings
Cardinals knock off Pirates in extra innings
PITTSBURGH - St. Louis took the first game of the series versus Pittsburgh with late inning dramatics. Matt Wieters got the Cardinals off to a good start by slamming a home run in the third...
Kelly Bryant settles into leadership role
Kelly Bryant settles into leadership role
HOOVER - In a matter of months the game of...
Show-Me-State Games athlete defies the odds
Show-Me-State Games athlete defies the odds
COLUMBIA- At a young age one Missouri athlete...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0720gpwx
Share: