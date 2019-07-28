Facebook
Columbia celebrates World Refugee Day
Columbia celebrates World Refugee Day
COLUMBIA - World Refugee Day was celebrated in Columbia Saturday. The event attracted nearly 100 people to Broadway Christian Church for outdoor games, bounce houses, face painting, an...
Cooper's Landing reopens after more than 8 weeks of flooding
Cooper's Landing reopens after more than 8 weeks of flooding
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is now open after...
Moberly police charge man with assault, kidnapping
Moberly police charge man with assault, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — Moberly police charged a...
Educators visit Columbia to learn more about black history
Educators visit Columbia to learn more about black history
Columbia - Slavery, Jim Crow laws and the...
Florissant councilman seen threatening black teen over car dent in video
Florissant councilman seen threatening black teen over car dent in video
COLUMBIA — A viral video Thursday showed...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Royals trade Diekman to A's
Royals trade Diekman to A's
KANSAS CITY - The Royals traded left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for two prospects Saturday afternoon. The Royals will receive outfielder Dairon Blanco...
Trio of Tigers heading to USATF Championships
Trio of Tigers heading to USATF Championships
COLUMBIA - A few current and former Mizzou...
Cardinals sweep Pirates; tied for first place
Cardinals sweep Pirates; tied for first place
PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals completed...
0726gpwx
