The time is now to mail in primary election ballots
( Missourian ) - Time’s a’wastin’ if you’re among the more than 7,000 Boone County voters who plan to vote absentee or cast your primary election ballot by mail. Boone...
Missouri bar exam takes place in mid-Missouri despite COVID-19 concerns
COLUMBIA - The Missouri bar exam began...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
News
Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball season descended deeper into crisis Tuesday, states like Mississippi and South Carolina cast about for more hospital beds, and governors in some of the...
Cole County fair goes on with new precautions from health department
JEFFERSON CITY – The 70th Annual...
The time is now to mail in primary election ballots
( Missourian ) - Time’s...
Columbia's mask ordinance is having a positive impact
( Missourian ) - Data trends suggest the...
American Disabilities Act celebrates 30th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - The Governor's Council on...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball season descended deeper into crisis Tuesday, states like Mississippi and South Carolina cast about for more hospital beds, and governors in some of the...
Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games...
MU Athletics to stop printing tickets for 2020-21 school year, unveils new ticketing app
(Missourian) - Missouri Athletics ticketing...
