0730ALEXAWXPM

TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Pompeo says Trump will take action 'in the coming days' on TikTok and other Chinese apps
Pompeo says Trump will take action 'in the coming days' on TikTok and other Chinese apps
CNN -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said...
Police investigate shots fired in east Columbia Sunday morning
Police investigate shots fired in east Columbia Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed again due to one more player and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19....
WATCH: Cuonzo full interview
WATCH: Cuonzo full interview
Mizzou head basketball coach sat down in a...
MU basketball coach reacts to NCAA allowing social justice patches
MU basketball coach reacts to NCAA allowing social justice patches
COLUMBIA — MU men's basketball coach...
Share: