0730gpnews

Parents shocked after child finds hidden drug paraphernalia in yard
Parents shocked after child finds hidden drug paraphernalia in yard
FULTON – A Fulton mother said her nine-year-old son found a bag in their yard on Tuesday that she said was for drugs. The bag contained syringes and other drug paraphernalia according to...
Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses
Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses
COLUMBIA — One Columbia resident is...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: State audit raises DPS spending concerns
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: State audit raises DPS spending concerns
COLUMBIA - State Auditor Nicole Galloway...
News
Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick will be hosting a meeting at the American Legion Hall on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 6 p.m. According to a Facebook post made by the City, the City of Brunswick is...
Parents shocked after child finds hidden drug paraphernalia in yard
Parents shocked after child finds hidden drug paraphernalia in yard
FULTON – A Fulton mother said her...
Inmate charged with assaulting multiple officers
Inmate charged with assaulting multiple officers
COLUMBIA — A man in jail for murder...
Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses
Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses
COLUMBIA — One Columbia resident is...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: State audit raises DPS spending concerns
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: State audit raises DPS spending concerns
COLUMBIA - State Auditor Nicole Galloway...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Cubs move back into first place tie with Cardinals
Cubs move back into first place tie with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS - The Chicago Cubs evened their series with the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday evening with a 2-0 shutout. Kyle Hendricks threw seven scoreless to get the win. Hendricks has given up just...
Royals get swept by Toronto
Royals get swept by Toronto
KANSAS CITY - The Royals played a day game on...
MU Athletics releases 2019 Hall of Fame inductees
MU Athletics releases 2019 Hall of Fame inductees
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics selected six...
