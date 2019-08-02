0731amgpwx

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But not everywhere. Tax-free weekend officially started at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59...
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers...
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But not everywhere. Tax-free weekend officially started at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59...
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers...
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more...
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested...
Columbia bank robber sentenced
Columbia bank robber sentenced
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Cardinals take sole possession of NL Central with win over Cubs
Cardinals take sole possession of NL Central with win over Cubs
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took sole possession of the National League Central Thursday night with their 8-0 victory over the Cubs. Jack Flaherty earned the win with seven scoreless...
Cubs move back into first place tie with Cardinals
Cubs move back into first place tie with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS - The Chicago Cubs evened their...
Royals get swept by Toronto
Royals get swept by Toronto
KANSAS CITY - The Royals played a day game on...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0731amgpwx
Share: