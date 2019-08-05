0803gpnewspm

Facebook
City of Columbia to announce new police chief Monday morning
City of Columbia to announce new police chief Monday morning
COLUMBIA - City officials will announce the Columbia Police Department's new chief Monday morning, according to a press release. City Manager John Glascock will make the announcement at a press...
Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths
Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal data...
Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds
Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A masked gunman in...
News
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Chariton County
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Chariton County
BRUNSWICK- FEMA opened the doors of a new...
Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
COLUMBIA — Almost 2,000 customers in...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Oakland beats the Cardinals again
Oakland beats the Cardinals again
OAKLAND - The Oakland A's completed a sweep of their two-game series with St. Louis with a 4-2 win on Sunday. Tanner Roark allowed just one run in five innings to get the win. Adam Wainwright...
Missouri Tiger football gearing up for season
Missouri Tiger football gearing up for season
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tiger football team is...
MU football moves into south end zone
MU football moves into south end zone
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began...
