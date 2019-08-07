0804amgpnews

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Police investigate gunfire in northeast Columbia
Police investigate gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Investigators from several law enforcement agencies investigated reports of gunfire in northeast Columbia Monday. Officers with Columbia Police and deputies from the Boone County...
Police looking into possible landfill search related to Megan Shultz case
Police looking into possible landfill search related to Megan Shultz case
COLUMBIA - Police are talking with the city's...
Moberly man facing 25 charges for alleged child sex crimes
Moberly man facing 25 charges for alleged child sex crimes
MOBERLY - Prosecutors in Randolph County filed...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Police investigate gunfire in northeast Columbia
Police investigate gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Investigators from several law enforcement agencies investigated reports of gunfire in northeast Columbia Monday. Officers with Columbia Police and deputies from the Boone County...
Police looking into possible landfill search related to Megan Shultz case
Police looking into possible landfill search related to Megan Shultz case
COLUMBIA - Police are talking with the city's...
Clarksburg man killed in skid steer accident
Clarksburg man killed in skid steer accident
COOPER COUNTY - A Clarksburg man died after he...
Moberly man facing 25 charges for alleged child sex crimes
Moberly man facing 25 charges for alleged child sex crimes
MOBERLY - Prosecutors in Randolph County filed...
Former hospital worker pleads guilty to stealing medication
Former hospital worker pleads guilty to stealing medication
COLUMBIA - A former employee at Women's and...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri men's basketball team non-conference schedule set
Missouri men's basketball team non-conference schedule set
COLUMBIA - The non-conference games for the Missouri men's basketball team upcoming season have been announced. Mizzou will play 10 of its 13 non-conference games in the state of Missouri. The...
Tigers a bit banged up
Tigers a bit banged up
COLUMBIA - Missouri football finished a...
Oakland beats the Cardinals again
Oakland beats the Cardinals again
OAKLAND - The Oakland A's completed a sweep of...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0804amgpnews
Share: