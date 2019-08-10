0807gpnews

Facebook
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's body found after being put inside a suitcase in July....
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's...
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene...
News
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's body found after being put inside a suitcase in July....
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of...
Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
COLUMBIA - The Black & Women Owned...
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's...
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for preseason opener
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs will open up their 2019-20 campaign tomorrow night against the Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the first of four preseason games for the Chiefs. Patrick...
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now...
Dodgers beat Cardinals on walk-off single
Dodgers beat Cardinals on walk-off single
LOS ANGELES - The St. Louis Cardinals didn't...
Share: