0813gpnews

Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry much about blue-green algae because there has been only one incident in 30 years of the algae in a nearby lake, officials said. Mike Griggs, Director...
Another business vandalized on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Owners of McLanks restaurant are...
Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
COLUMBIA - A case about the University of...
News
Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a security incident involving payment card systems. Hy-Vee said in a news release...
UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Troopers have...
Day care providers question restrictions from new law
COLUMBIA - At-home day care providers...
Returning students fill downtown, boost business
COLUMBIA - The Columbia population increased...
Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll
COLUMBIA -The NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll was released Wednesday afternoon, and the Columbia College Cougars will open the season ranked second in the nation. The Cougars...
Missouri soccer team earns top ten spot in SEC preseason coaches poll
BIRMINGHAM - The SEC announced the preseason...
Soler wins A.L. honor
KANSAS CITY - The American League named Royals...
