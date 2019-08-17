Facebook
Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole guitars. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman posted surveillance...
State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge ruled...
CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on...
News
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Sports
Reds halt Cardinals' win streak
Reds halt Cardinals' win streak
CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds snapped the St. Louis Cardinals' five game winning streak Thursday night with a 2-1 win. Cincinnati pitchers limited the Cardinals to just two hits, a single by...
Share: