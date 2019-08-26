Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MSHP: Emergency vehicle turnarounds could be deadly to drivers
MSHP: Emergency vehicle turnarounds could be deadly to drivers
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers using the emergency vehicle turnaround points along I-70 could result in deadly crashes. After the fatal crash Saturday along I-70...
UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting
UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a call...
Deputies hope public will help identify body found in the Missouri River
Deputies hope public will help identify body found in the Missouri River
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MSHP: Emergency vehicle turnarounds could be deadly to drivers
MSHP: Emergency vehicle turnarounds could be deadly to drivers
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers using the emergency vehicle turnaround points along I-70 could result in deadly crashes. After the fatal crash Saturday along I-70...
UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting
UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a call...
Deputies hope public will help identify body found in the Missouri River
Deputies hope public will help identify body found in the Missouri River
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County...
Judge approves settlement for child hit by a Columbia police officer
Judge approves settlement for child hit by a Columbia police officer
COLUMBIA - A $125,000 settlement was reached...
Post tornado rebuilding efforts ramp up
Post tornado rebuilding efforts ramp up
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months after the May 22...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
SEC Nation coming to Mizzou
SEC Nation coming to Mizzou
COLUMBIA - SEC network will be holding its fourth event in Columbia when the Mizzou Tigers host the West Virginia Mountaineers. SEC Nation will go live with Tim Tebow, Laura Rutledge...
Cardinals complete sweep over Colorado Rockies
Cardinals complete sweep over Colorado Rockies
ST.LOUIS- Sunday night an offensive explosion...
Mizzou soccer continues early hot streak
Mizzou soccer continues early hot streak
COLUMBUS - The Mizzou soccer remained...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
0815GPWX
Share: