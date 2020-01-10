0816GPNEWS

Facebook
STORM MODE UPDATE: Flooding storms, ice and snow expected, depending on your location
STORM MODE UPDATE: Flooding storms, ice and snow expected, depending on your location
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is knocking on the door. Confidence...
Flash floods likely in mid-Missouri Friday
COLUMBIA -Heavy rain and thunderstorms are...
Chariton County man pleads guilty in fiance's death
KEYTESVILLE - A man charged with involuntary...
Columbia Veterans non-profit organization receives $10,000 grant
COLUMBIA - Welcome Home, Inc. received a $10,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community Trust. The non-profit organization will use the grant money for one year's worth of housing and supportive...
Newlyweds died together in the plane crash in Iran a week after their wedding
(CNN) -- The celebration of a new life...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Flooding storms, ice and snow expected, depending on your location
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather...
Flash floods likely in mid-Missouri Friday
COLUMBIA -Heavy rain and thunderstorms are...
Public works plans for winter weather
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to hit...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Flooding storms, ice and snow expected, depending on your location
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is knocking on the door. Confidence...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Sports
St. Louis overpowers Buffalo
ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues claimed their seventh-straight win at the Enterprise Center in a four-point victory over Buffalo on Thursday night. The Blue's seven home wins ties for the longest...
Mizzou falls to No. 13 Mississippi State
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball dropped...
Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo (AP) - Missouri State is...
