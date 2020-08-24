0822 PM WX

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday
Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's legislators are scheduled to meet tomorrow to debate on the bills brought forward by Governor Parson during the special session. During this meeting there is...
Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting
Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting
COLUMBIA- College classes start Monday, August...
CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school
CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools teachers are...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MU students required to use symptom tracking app
MU students required to use symptom tracking app
COLUMBIA - MU is requiring students to use the CampusClear app starting Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MU President and Chancellor Mun Choi sent out an email on August 17...
Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday
Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's legislators are...
Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting
Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting
COLUMBIA- College classes start Monday, August...
CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school
CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools teachers are...
Silverball cited for health order violations Saturday night
Silverball cited for health order violations Saturday night
COLUMBIA - Silverball, a downtown Columbia...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were managing their pursuit of a repeat well, carrying the best record in the Western Conference with largely the...
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on...
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0822 PM WX
Share: