0829-NewLaws

JEFFERSON CITY - New state laws went into effect Sunday, changing regulations related to gun ownership, abortion, and more.

One law changes Missouri's concealed carry regulations. The law lowers the minimum age for a concealed carry permit to 21 and requires testing with both a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol. Under the old requirements, license holders had to be at least 23 and complete testing with only one of the two firearms.

Another law in effect is the restriction of late-term abortions. It is now illegal to perform an abortion on a viable unborn child unless the abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.

An unborn child is considered a threat to the mother's life only if she is endangered by a physical disorder, phyiscal injury or a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself.

If continuing the pregnancy will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the mother, it is also considered life-endangering.

Doctors are required to determine an unborn child's viability before performing the abortion if the woman is more than 20 weeks pregnant.

The synthetic drugs "K-3" and "bath salts" are now illegal. The drugs are now treated the same as marijuana under the new law. K-3 is a synthetic derivative of marijuana and bath salts are stimulants that mimic the effects of cocaine.

And high school student athletes in Missouri will now need a doctor to sign off on their health before they can return to their sport after they've suffered a concussion. The new law mandates a 24-hour minimum rest after concussion symptoms are spotted. The risk for a second concussion increases dramatically after the first. Medical professionals use the term Second-Impact Syndrome (SIS) to describe the situation in which an individual sustains a second head injury before the symptoms from the first head injury have resolved.